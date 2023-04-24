New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML) Shares Up 1,100%

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) (TSE:NML – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1,100% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$4.44 and last traded at C$4.08. 193,538 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 462,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.34.

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$3.18. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.56 million and a PE ratio of -816.00.

New Millennium Iron Corp (NML.TO) Company Profile

New Millennium Iron Corp. explores for, evaluates, and develops iron ore deposits in Canada. The company's principal property is the Millennium Iron Range project, which include interests in the KÃ©Mag and LabMag taconite properties located in the Labrador Trough covering the province of Newfoundland and Labrador, as well as in the Menihek Region around Schefferville, QuÃ©bec.

See Also

