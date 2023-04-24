Newport Capital Group LLC Sells 26,268 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Newport Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,268 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.8% of Newport Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFA. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 189.7% during the fourth quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Personal Financial Services purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $73.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,408,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,691,133. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $54.61 and a 52-week high of $73.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

