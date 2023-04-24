Newport Capital Group LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

Newport Capital Group LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 444.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after buying an additional 65,936 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 86.3% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 30,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after purchasing an additional 13,984 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,447,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 32.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,805,000 after purchasing an additional 21,660 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,419,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

EDV stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.81. The stock had a trading volume of 127,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,261. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $73.68 and a 52 week high of $110.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.83.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.