NEXGEL (NXGL) versus Its Competitors Critical Analysis

NEXGEL (NASDAQ:NXGL – Get Rating) is one of 226 public companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare NEXGEL to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio NEXGEL $2.05 million -$4.75 million -1.85 NEXGEL Competitors $1.14 billion $56.61 million -7.71

NEXGEL’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than NEXGEL. NEXGEL is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NEXGEL -231.63% -53.47% -38.40% NEXGEL Competitors -487.88% -108.27% -25.50%

Volatility & Risk

NEXGEL has a beta of 0.24, meaning that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NEXGEL’s rivals have a beta of 1.36, meaning that their average share price is 36% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

1.9% of NEXGEL shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.8% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of NEXGEL shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.7% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NEXGEL 0 0 0 0 N/A NEXGEL Competitors 1048 3649 7839 187 2.56

NEXGEL currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 218.11%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 15.87%. Given NEXGEL’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NEXGEL is more favorable than its rivals.

About NEXGEL

NEXGEL, Inc. manufactures high water content, electron beam cross-linked, and aqueous polymer hydrogels and gels. Its products are used for wound care, medical diagnostics, transdermal drug delivery, and cosmetics. The company was formerly known as AquaMed Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to NEXGEL, Inc. in November 2019. NEXGEL, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in Langhorne, Pennsylvania.

