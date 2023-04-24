NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 47.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,234 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,556 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,538 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Narwhal Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 12,975 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 6,857 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $122.00 price target on NIKE in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays upgraded NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.33.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, reaching $125.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 613,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,543. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.63 and a 200-day moving average of $113.73. The firm has a market cap of $192.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.73.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Peter B. Henry acquired 557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.45 per share, with a total value of $69,875.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.