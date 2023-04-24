Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 716,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,360,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.

Novavax Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $706.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax

Novavax ( NASDAQ:NVAX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($1.36). The company had revenue of $357.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($11.18) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Novavax by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

About Novavax

Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

Featured Stories

