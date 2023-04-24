Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Trading Down 4%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.31 and last traded at $8.33. Approximately 716,078 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,360,539 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.68.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently commented on NVAX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Novavax in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Novavax from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novavax currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.29.
Novavax Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.77. The firm has a market cap of $706.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novavax
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Novavax by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Novavax by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its holdings in Novavax by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.70% of the company’s stock.
About Novavax
Novavax, Inc Is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant vaccines. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Novavax (NVAX)
- Medtronic: Reversal In-Play For This High-Yield Stock
- Is it ‘Game Over’ for Roblox After Reporting March Metrics Miss?
- Is it Time to Take Profits in Chip Stocks?
- Will Stratasys Continue to be a Runaway Bride?
- Garrett Motion Inc. Skids on Results: Is it Time to Buy the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.