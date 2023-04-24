Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.42

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.42 and last traded at $35.34, with a volume of 66371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.35.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $955.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.80 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new position in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 356.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 77.4% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 187.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

