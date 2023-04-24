NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,115 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,107,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,469,685,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,944 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 6,749.0% during the third quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 3,384,288 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $410,818,000 after buying an additional 3,334,875 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $285,893,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,747,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $24,732,878,000 after buying an additional 2,326,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,376,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,539,363,000 after buying an additional 2,097,453 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $270.84. The company had a trading volume of 6,652,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,782,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.97 billion, a PE ratio of 155.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $281.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $250.50 and a 200-day moving average of $191.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 3.52 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.02 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 16.19%. The business’s revenue was down 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

Insider Transactions at NVIDIA

In other news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total value of $1,372,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $1,372,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,350 shares in the company, valued at $23,432,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $4,824,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,403,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,773 shares of company stock worth $16,176,150. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVDA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.79.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

Featured Articles

