Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Hits New 12-Month High at $38.95

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $38.95 and last traded at $38.95, with a volume of 512341 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OSH. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. William Blair lowered shares of Oak Street Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.27.

Oak Street Health Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.63 and a 200 day moving average of $27.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.61 and a beta of 2.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Oak Street Health ( NYSE:OSH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $577.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Oak Street Health’s quarterly revenue was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oak Street Health news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,879,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,835,932. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.88, for a total value of $1,944,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,879,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,835,932. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 5,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $232,065.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,456,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,529,916.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,294,430 shares of company stock valued at $47,148,065 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oak Street Health

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSH. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Oak Street Health by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 28,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 81.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 49,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

About Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

