Oasis Network One Day Volume Tops $29.50 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 15.7% against the U.S. dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $349.32 million and approximately $29.50 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0610 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.06213387 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $30,681,278.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

