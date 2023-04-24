Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OXY. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.89.
Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance
NYSE OXY opened at $61.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $51.53 and a 12 month high of $77.13.
Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.82%.
Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum
In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,518,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $56.70 per share, for a total transaction of $86,070,656.70. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares in the company, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Occidental Petroleum
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OXY. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $267,173,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $153,255,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,636,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,276,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,885,000 after buying an additional 1,532,100 shares during the period. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $95,058,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.
About Occidental Petroleum
Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.
