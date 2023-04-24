Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Occidental Petroleum from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.89.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $61.87 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $51.53 and a 1 year high of $77.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.96. The company has a market capitalization of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Occidental Petroleum Increases Dividend

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.22). Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 35.87% and a return on equity of 52.68%. The company had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Occidental Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.82%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 2,363,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 12,371,716 shares of company stock worth $735,557,715. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after buying an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.