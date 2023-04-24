Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Ocular Therapeutix from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised Ocular Therapeutix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $12.80.

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix stock opened at $6.43 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $498.39 million, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.31. Ocular Therapeutix has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $6.57.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich sold 19,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total transaction of $83,396.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,892,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Donald Notman sold 6,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.24, for a total value of $27,458.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,155 shares of company stock valued at $161,777 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summer Road LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Summer Road LLC now owns 6,122,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 27,328 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,195,406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,768,000 after acquiring an additional 116,383 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 12.3% during the third quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323,673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,643,000 after acquiring an additional 254,360 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 1,506,456 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,963,000 after acquiring an additional 39,900 shares during the period. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

