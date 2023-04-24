Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lifted to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $22.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 3.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 333,323 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 37,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

