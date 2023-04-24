Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Lifted to Buy at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.
Onconova Therapeutics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ ONTX opened at $1.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.80. Onconova Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.62 and a 1-year high of $1.52. The company has a market cap of $22.86 million, a PE ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 1.78.
Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile
Onconova Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification and development of oncology therapeutics. It focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drug candidates to treat cancer. The company was founded by Ramesh Kumar and E. Premkumar Reddy on December 22, 1998 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.
