ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) PT Raised to $75.00

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

ONEOK stock opened at $66.69 on Friday. ONEOK has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $71.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ONEOK will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKE. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 8,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 6,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 5,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 35,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ONEOK by 2.2% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

