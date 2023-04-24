Ontology Gas Price Reaches $0.28 on Major Exchanges (ONG)

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $96.48 million and $1.90 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ontology Gas has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One Ontology Gas token can currently be bought for $0.28 or 0.00001031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ontology Gas

Ontology Gas’ launch date was June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,810,102 tokens. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ontology Gas’ official website is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork.

Ontology Gas Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

