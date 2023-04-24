Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 2,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $158.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,095. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $142.48 and a twelve month high of $178.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.42 and a 200 day moving average of $162.15.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

