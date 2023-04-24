Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.15 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,150,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,204.3% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 90,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,981,000 after acquiring an additional 89,610 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 944,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,584 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 49.3% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,636,000.

IWN stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 737,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,757. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $128.24 and a 52 week high of $160.21. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.46.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

