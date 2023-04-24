Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 75 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,497 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 0.7% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 69 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 76 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $600.88.

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $486.01. The company had a trading volume of 435,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,598,775. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $449.70 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $453.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $486.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $506.27.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.49 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 30.18%.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

