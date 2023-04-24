Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $228,000 Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 112,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,796,000 after purchasing an additional 54,826 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 6,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 69.4% in the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Finally, Daymark Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $443,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.45. The company had a trading volume of 465,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,254,938. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $104.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.64 and a 200 day moving average of $98.00.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

