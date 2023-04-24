Optimism Price Down 15.7% This Week (OP)

Optimism (OP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Optimism has a market cap of $696.54 million and approximately $103.05 million worth of Optimism was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Optimism has traded 15.7% lower against the dollar. One Optimism token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.21 or 0.00008090 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Optimism Profile

Optimism’s genesis date was November 11th, 2021. Optimism’s total supply is 4,294,967,296 tokens and its circulating supply is 314,844,141 tokens. Optimism’s official Twitter account is @optimismfnd and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Optimism is www.optimism.io. Optimism’s official message board is optimism.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Optimism

According to CryptoCompare, “Optimism (OP) is a layer-two platform on Ethereum that improves dApp scalability and accessibility using “optimistic rollups”. OP allows dApps to offload computation and data storage to a separate layer, enabling low-cost, near-instantaneous Ethereum transactions. It was introduced in 2019 and has been used to develop financial apps, social networks, games, etc. The team behind Optimism is made up of blockchain developers and researchers, including Ethan Frey and James Ray, and is funded by venture capital firms and individual investors.”

