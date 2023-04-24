OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

OPHC stock opened at $3.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. OptimumBank has a 1 year low of $2.94 and a 1 year high of $4.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OptimumBank stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) by 1,250,000.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,008 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.48% of OptimumBank worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

