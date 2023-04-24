Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on OSTK. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They set a hold rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Overstock.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $42.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Overstock.com from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Overstock.com has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NASDAQ OSTK opened at $17.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.66. Overstock.com has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $39.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $807.09 million, a P/E ratio of -21.78 and a beta of 3.35.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $448.66 million. Overstock.com had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 3.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Overstock.com will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Overstock.com news, Director Barclay F. Corbus sold 2,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $49,364.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,273.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Glen Nickle sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.19, for a total transaction of $34,380.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,310.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSTK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Overstock.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Overstock.com by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in Overstock.com by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Overstock.com by 160.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Overstock.com, Inc operates an online shopping site. It also sells these products through www.overstock.com, www.o.com, and www.o.biz. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, tZERO, and MVI. The Retail Segment engages in e-commerce sales through its website. The tZERO Segment focuses on securities transaction through its broker-dealers.

