Oxen Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $394,030.32 (OXEN)

Oxen (OXEN) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Oxen has a market cap of $7.29 million and $394,030.32 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000425 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oxen has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,350.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.75 or 0.00320819 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012809 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $157.90 or 0.00577304 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00070710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $119.33 or 0.00436283 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003635 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Oxen Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:OXEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 62,817,659 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.