P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $232.83 Billion

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000024 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation Profile

P2P Solutions foundation's genesis date was April 26th, 2019. P2P Solutions foundation's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,606,424,767 tokens. The Reddit community for P2P Solutions foundation is https://reddit.com/r/p2psf. P2P Solutions foundation's official Twitter account is @p2psf and its Facebook page is accessible here. P2P Solutions foundation's official message board is p2ps.medium.com. P2P Solutions foundation's official website is www.p2psf.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “P2PS is a decentralised P2P transaction ecosystem that aims to bring a secure system which permits the exchange of confidential digital assets or files without third parties included. The P2PS platform offers the possibility to save the users medical records, banking information and other digital assets on the platform keeping the information secure during exchanges.

The P2PS token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token used to purchase products and services within the P2PS ecosystem.”

