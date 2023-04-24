Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $21.90

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.90 and last traded at $21.92, with a volume of 238808 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.34.

A number of research firms have commented on PPBI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.37.

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm had revenue of $238.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.03%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, COO Edward Earl Wilcox sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $634,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 153,782 shares in the company, valued at $5,133,243.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PPBI. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

