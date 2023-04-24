PancakeSwap (CAKE) Achieves Market Cap of $549.52 Million

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 13.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.89 or 0.00010531 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $549.52 million and $122.83 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001228 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap’s launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 381,920,077 tokens and its circulating supply is 190,012,200 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance. The Reddit community for PancakeSwap is https://reddit.com/r/pancakeswap/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/pancakeswap.

PancakeSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is a decentralized exchange that allows for trustless trading of cryptocurrencies and tokenized assets on the Binance Smart Chain. It was created by a team of anonymous developers and is maintained by a decentralized community. PancakeSwap can be used with an Ethereum-compatible wallet and is known for its low fees and fast transaction speeds. To use PancakeSwap, one must connect their wallet, add Binance Coin or another supported cryptocurrency, purchase CAKE, PancakeSwap’s native token, and then use CAKE to trade.”

