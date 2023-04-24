Parallel Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,203 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 17.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,061,470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,754,000 after buying an additional 445,160 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 93,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the first quarter valued at $3,469,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 10.0% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 15,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

IAU traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.70. 2,170,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,364,752. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $30.69 and a 52-week high of $38.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.79.

iShares Gold Trust Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

