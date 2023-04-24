Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 289 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 289 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $189.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Texas Instruments Price Performance

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,139,036.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 1,200 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $212,004.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,363,171.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $557,424.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,139,036.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

TXN stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $176.34. 1,456,572 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,041,368. The company has a market cap of $159.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.04. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $144.46 and a 12-month high of $186.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.61 and its 200 day moving average is $172.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 3.77.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.06% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Get Rating)

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.