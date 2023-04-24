PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Reaches New 52-Week High at $17.03

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.03 and last traded at $17.03, with a volume of 5840849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. UBS Group downgraded PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of PG&E in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.17.

PG&E Stock Up 0.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.10 and its 200-day moving average is $15.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. PG&E had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 10.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 66,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $1,058,529.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,269,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,144,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PG&E

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PG&E by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after buying an additional 29,840,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of PG&E by 121.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,850,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $735,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634,653 shares in the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PG&E by 107.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 54,243,109 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $678,039,000 after purchasing an additional 28,087,050 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in PG&E by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

