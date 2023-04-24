Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $271.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $241.00 to $271.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PXD. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $229.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $238.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $223.73 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $207.73 and its 200-day moving average is $228.14. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $177.26 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The firm has a market cap of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a $5.58 dividend. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 14.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

