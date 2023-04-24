Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $240.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $217.00 to $240.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on PXD. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $260.29.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $223.87 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.14.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.08. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.97%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 199 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 296.3% during the third quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,395 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.6% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,769 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 95,000 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $21,697,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

