Piper Sandler Trims BP (NYSE:BP) Target Price to $46.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Piper Sandler from $47.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

BP has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BP from GBX 560 ($6.93) to GBX 540 ($6.68) in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BP from GBX 636 ($7.87) to GBX 660 ($8.17) in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded BP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of BP from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of BP from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $371.00.

BP opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.92, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.88. BP has a twelve month low of $25.36 and a twelve month high of $41.38.

BP ( NYSE:BP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $70.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.51 billion. BP had a negative net margin of 1.00% and a positive return on equity of 34.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that BP will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3966 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is an increase from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. BP’s dividend payout ratio is presently -249.20%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BP. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in BP by 202.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BP in the first quarter worth approximately $338,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in BP during the 1st quarter valued at $343,000. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of BP by 10,274.3% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,070,297 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of BP during the 1st quarter worth $327,000. Institutional investors own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing, and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power, and natural gas liquids.

