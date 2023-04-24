Pirate Chain (ARRR) Hits Market Capitalization of $66.06 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 24th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $66.06 million and approximately $84,203.42 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 19% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.34 or 0.00001229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.92 or 0.00134735 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00052252 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00035206 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001234 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000153 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,136,682 coins. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

