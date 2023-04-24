Pocket Network Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $428,556.40 (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last week, Pocket Network has traded down 11.5% against the dollar. Pocket Network has a total market capitalization of $38.01 million and approximately $428,556.40 worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pocket Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000136 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Pocket Network Token Profile

Pocket Network’s launch date was July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network. The official message board for Pocket Network is forum.pokt.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.

Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you’re already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

Buying and Selling Pocket Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pocket Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

