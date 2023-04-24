POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Up 3.3%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) shot up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.34. 128,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 593,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $873.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.13.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 350,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

