POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Shares Up 3.3%

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) shot up 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $8.35 and last traded at $8.34. 128,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 593,472 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on POINT Biopharma Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 2.5 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $873.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 0.13.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $226.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of POINT Biopharma Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $116,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 350,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 147,900 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.77% of the company’s stock.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

