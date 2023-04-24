Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLAGet Rating) in a research report issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POLA opened at $1.18 on Friday. Polar Power has a one year low of $1.08 and a one year high of $4.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.73.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in POLA. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Polar Power by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 239,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Polar Power by 3.8% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 316,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 87.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 232,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 108,367 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polar Power during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polar Power by 5.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 107,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.56% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sell of direct current (DC) power systems. Its products include DC generators, Back-up DC generators, hybrid power systems, Li-Ion battery system, and Marine DC generators. The company was founded by Arthur D. Sams in 1979 and is headquartered in Gardena, CA.

