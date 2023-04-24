Polkadot (DOT) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.94 Billion

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Polkadot coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.91 or 0.00021504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $6.94 billion and $146.24 million worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Polkadot has traded 11.2% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001228 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.38 or 0.00336546 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000061 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000024 BTC.
About Polkadot
Polkadot was first traded on August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,305,301,610 coins and its circulating supply is 1,175,822,733 coins. Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadot and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network. Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network.
