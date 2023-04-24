PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 25.09%. The company’s revenue was down 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.50 EPS.

PotlatchDeltic Trading Down 1.7 %

PCH traded down $0.82 on Monday, hitting $46.96. 476,568 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,897. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 3.37. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $58.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.18.

PotlatchDeltic Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. This is a positive change from PotlatchDeltic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

PCH has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.40.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PotlatchDeltic news, VP Michele Tyler sold 4,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.13, for a total value of $225,055.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,462.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Covey sold 48,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $2,239,189.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,202.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,028 shares of company stock worth $4,667,676 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in PotlatchDeltic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $433,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in PotlatchDeltic by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.36% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic Company Profile

PotlatchDeltic Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and management of acres of timberlands. It operates through the following segments: Timberlands, Wood Products, and Real Estate. The Timberland segment includes delivering logs, pulpwood, sawlogs, and stumpage.

