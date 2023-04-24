Prom (PROM) Price Reaches $4.91 on Top Exchanges

Prom (PROM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Prom token can now be purchased for approximately $4.91 or 0.00017874 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $89.57 million and approximately $4.27 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00008372 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00028776 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00020530 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000074 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001260 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27,461.02 or 1.00009998 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0322 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. The official website for Prom is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.15021569 USD and is up 3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $6,981,299.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

