Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PMO traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 198,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,009. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $9.75 and a 12 month high of $12.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 6.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $263,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 5.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. 10.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

