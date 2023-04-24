Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $186.94 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 544,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,574 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $186,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,801 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $428,474,000 after acquiring an additional 479,032 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,079,009 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $316,202,000 after buying an additional 373,142 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 90.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 647,195 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $189,731,000 after buying an additional 307,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.17.

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

In related news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $25,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,099,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,951,611.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total transaction of $2,420,839.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,791.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,116,302 shares of company stock valued at $30,101,191 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $340.41 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $337.38 and a 200-day moving average of $347.67. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The company has a market cap of $114.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $12.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 35.60%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

Featured Stories

