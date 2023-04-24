Pzena Investment Management LLC Purchases 375,214 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,710,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375,214 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company makes up about 3.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Wells Fargo & Company worth $731,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Markel Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 204,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 27,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 85.3% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Hedges Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 39,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 13,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:WFC opened at $41.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $35.25 and a one year high of $48.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.49. The stock has a market cap of $154.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.12.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Insider Activity at Wells Fargo & Company

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 34,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $1,605,476.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,429.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.