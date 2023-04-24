Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,196,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 52,892 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 1.26% of Webster Financial worth $103,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WBS. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Webster Financial by 217.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 4,554 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the first quarter worth $480,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $410,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 8,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE WBS opened at $38.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.93. Webster Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $56.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $708.96 million. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.14%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WBS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Webster Financial in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.09.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

