Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,860,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 131,559 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Bristol-Myers Squibb worth $277,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Callahan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 98,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,107,000 after buying an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 39,949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 8,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 827 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.51% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

BMY opened at $70.31 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.45. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $65.28 and a twelve month high of $81.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $69.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 77.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Profile

(Get Rating)

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

