Qtum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $33.01 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Qtum has a total market cap of $300.36 million and approximately $33.01 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.87 or 0.00010425 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Qtum has traded down 12.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,844.24 or 0.06697162 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001397 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00061617 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00039542 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.39 or 0.00019562 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000243 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00006866 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Qtum Profile

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,629,280 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

