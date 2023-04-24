QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,989 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,226,000 after acquiring an additional 7,051 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 43,255 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after purchasing an additional 8,175 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 10,708 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 162,852 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,904,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Transactions at QUALCOMM

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total value of $310,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,250.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 0.7 %

QCOM traded down $0.77 on Monday, hitting $116.99. 818,298 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,259,622. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $156.66. The company has a market cap of $130.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.61.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Susquehanna raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $156.54.

QUALCOMM Profile

(Get Rating)

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.