Quantstamp Tops One Day Volume of $130,467.60 (QSP)

Quantstamp (QSP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 24th. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $11.25 million and $130,467.60 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantstamp token can now be purchased for about $0.0158 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Quantstamp has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantstamp Token Profile

Quantstamp’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,801,947 tokens. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantstamp is quantstamp.com. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is https://reddit.com/r/quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantstamp is a protocol that aims to create a scalable and cost-effective audit system for all smart contracts on the Ethereum network. The protocol will use the SAT solver software to verify the solidity of the program. In order to have the necessary computing power for the software, the Quantstamp will leverage a distributed network of participants.Quantstamp token (QSP) is an ERC-20 token that will benefit the users in several ways. QSP will reward those who contribute to the software for verifying the solidity programs, who run the Quantstamp validation node (a specialized node on the Ethereum network), and those who find bugs on the smart contracts.”

