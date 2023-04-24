QUINT (QUINT) Price Up 10.6% This Week

QUINT (QUINT) traded up 5.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One QUINT token can now be purchased for about $1.27 or 0.00004651 BTC on popular exchanges. QUINT has a market cap of $1.01 billion and approximately $664,174.80 worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, QUINT has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

QUINT Token Profile

QUINT was first traded on April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QUINT

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUINT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUINT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUINT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

