Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. Acquires 5,585 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Private Ocean LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 219.8% during the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of RTX stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.55. 1,658,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,602,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.21, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.13. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.03. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $400,211.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

Featured Articles

